Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) opened at 15.22 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.89 billion. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

“Credit Suisse Group (CS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/credit-suisse-group-cs-upgraded-at-morgan-stanley.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $131,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 484.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. The Swiss Universal Bank division offers advice and a range of financial solutions to private, corporate and institutional clients.

