Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to be issuing its Q217 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $783.86 million for the quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.17. The company earned $710 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.73 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8.94 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 167.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $175.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $161.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.39.

In other news, COO Sandra B. Cochran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $4,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $1,640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

