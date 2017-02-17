Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Cowen Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business earned $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) opened at 15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Cowen Group has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen Group during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

About Cowen Group

Cowen Group, Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes hedge funds, private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

