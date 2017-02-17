Costco Wholesale Corporation Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 7% during the month of January. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.85.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total transaction of $832,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,857,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Petterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.55, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,802.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,292 shares of company stock worth $7,631,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

“Costco Wholesale Corporation Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/costco-wholesale-corporation-shares-climb-0-following-same-store-sales-report-nasdaqcost.html.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 175.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $175.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $8,006,000. Finally, Lebenthal Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.