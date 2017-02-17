Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison updated its FY17 guidance to $3.95 -4.15 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) opened at 74.29 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $283,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,554.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 415 shares of company stock worth $29,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.17 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

