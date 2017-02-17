ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS) Trading Down 30.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) traded down 30.6% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 5,400,326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 target price on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In related news, insider David Cerveny sold 3,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $30,657.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,633.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philipp Lang sold 42,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $360,677.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,447.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,058 shares of company stock worth $7,421,366 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at $2,271,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ConforMIS by 19.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ConforMIS by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s market cap is $254.30 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company that uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants. The Company’s products include iTotal CR, which is the cruciate-retaining, customized total knee replacement system to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iTotal PS, which is the posterior cruciate ligament substituting, or posterior-stabilized, customized total knee replacement product to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iDuo, which is the customized bicompartmental knee replacement system, and iUni, which is the customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

