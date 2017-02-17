Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compugen had a negative net margin of 261.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) opened at 4.60 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $234.26 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Compugen has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 88.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 72,075 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

CGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. (Compugen) is a therapeutic discovery company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and therapeutic proteins in the fields of oncology and immunology. Its pipeline program consists of drug targets and therapeutic product candidates at various stages ranging from target validation to pre-clinical studies in the fields of oncology and immunology, with a primary focus on immuno-oncology.

