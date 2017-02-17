Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 52.27%. The company earned $576 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) opened at 45.00 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $2,492,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 139.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company’s primary services are outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

