Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,478 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 13th total of 102,781 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 70,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $775,487.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 543,484 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,217.

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) opened at 11.97 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0989 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It will invest approximately 80% in equity and equity-related securities in the United States and non-United States markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both the United States and non-United States markets.

