CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 319,773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company earned $158 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. CIRCOR International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CIRCOR International from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, VP Arjun Sharma sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $47,244.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 655,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 335,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems, which are used in the oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, defense and other industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy), and CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense (Aerospace & Defense).

