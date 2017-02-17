Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm earned $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) opened at 20.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.77.

CBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/cincinnati-bell-inc-cbb-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

In other news, CEO Theodore H. Torbeck sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $947,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 7.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 965,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 8.0% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment provides products and services, such as high-speed Internet, data transport local voice, long distance, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), video and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.