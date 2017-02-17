Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €113.00 ($120.21) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a €117.00 ($124.47) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €93.00 ($98.94) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.40 ($111.06).

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) opened at 105.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of €19.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52-week low of €79.80 and a 52-week high of €107.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.44.

"Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) PT Set at €113.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)" was published by Chaffey Breeze

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

