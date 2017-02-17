Chemours Company (The) (CC) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours Company (The) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours Company (The) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) opened at 31.90 on Monday. Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Chemours Company (The) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 81.19%. Analysts anticipate that Chemours Company will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours Company (The)’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours Company (The) by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,430,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,146,000 after buying an additional 1,643,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Chemours Company (The) by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,867,000 after buying an additional 934,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chemours Company (The) by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,926,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,366,000 after buying an additional 9,046,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Chemours Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,613,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemours Company (The) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,287,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after buying an additional 321,567 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours Company (The)

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Company’s Titanium Technologies segment manufactures titanium dioxide (TiO2), which is a pigment used to deliver whiteness, opacity, brightness and protection from sunlight in applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, plastic packaging, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) window profiles, laminate papers, coated paper and coated paperboard used for packaging.

