Chemours Company (The) (CC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Chemours Company (The) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 81.19%.

Shares of Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) opened at 31.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 3.50. Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Chemours Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Chemours Company (The) from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Chemours Company (The) Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Company’s Titanium Technologies segment manufactures titanium dioxide (TiO2), which is a pigment used to deliver whiteness, opacity, brightness and protection from sunlight in applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, plastic packaging, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) window profiles, laminate papers, coated paper and coated paperboard used for packaging.

