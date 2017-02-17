Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Charter Communications had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business earned $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) opened at 324.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.60 and a 200-day moving average of $276.34. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $168.15 and a 1-year high of $341.50.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $244.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,080,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 800,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,357,000 after buying an additional 53,375 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

