CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $34.49. CF Industries Holdings shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 10,609,099 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $867 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.14 million. CF Industries Holdings had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CF Industries Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Vetr upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries Holdings from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the second quarter valued at $639,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 24.0% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 13.0% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 54.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 1.29.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-shares-gap-down-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to its industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.