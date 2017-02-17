CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink posted weak financial results in the fourth quarter of 2016. Also, shares of CenturyLink lagged the Zacks classified Wireless National industry’s gain over the past three months. Moreover, loss in access lines, reducing legacy voice services revenues, declining subsidy payments by the Federal Universal Service Fund, tough competition, federal regulations and the need to upgrade technology are other risks. Inspite of these headwinds, the company is focused on establishing itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena for enterprise customers. Further, the growing momentum of CenturyLink’s Prism IPTV service has prompted it to plan the launch of its over the top (OTT) services in 2017. The deal to purchase Level 3 Communications bodes well. The combined entity will be a formidable entity in the fiber-based metro-Ethernet and Internet backbone market.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTL. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of CenturyLink from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a sell rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vetr lowered shares of CenturyLink from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $27.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 24.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. CenturyLink has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CenturyLink had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CenturyLink will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 68.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,404,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,941,000 after buying an additional 3,805,189 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenturyLink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,630,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,239,000 after buying an additional 1,311,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,724,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,559,000 after buying an additional 1,295,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 57,816.5% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after buying an additional 1,169,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

