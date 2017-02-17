Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $13.73. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 4,491,665 shares traded.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.32. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -12.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market cap is $11.56 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

