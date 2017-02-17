Cato Corporation (The)’s (NYSE:CATO) same-store sales decreased by 15% during the month of January. Cato Corporation (The)’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato Corporation (The) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

“Cato Corporation (The)’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Estimates, Shares Rise by 0% (NYSE:CATO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/cato-corporation-thes-same-store-sales-numbers-miss-analysts-estimates-shares-rise-by-0-nysecato.html.

Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) opened at 26.12 on Friday. Cato Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business earned $209.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210 million. Cato Corporation (The) had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Cato Corporation (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cato Corporation will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Cato Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Cato Corporation (The)

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. Its stores offer an assortment of on-trend apparel and accessory items in primarily junior/missy, plus sizes, girls’ sizes 7 to 16, men’s and kids sizes with a focus on color, product coordination and selection.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.