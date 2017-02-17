Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Director Ting Y. Liu Sells 13,000 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Director Ting Y. Liu sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $507,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $607,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded up 0.97% on Friday, hitting $39.42. 510,797 shares of the stock traded hands. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $39.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $117.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,238,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,925,000 after buying an additional 356,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,045,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,518,000 after buying an additional 266,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after buying an additional 120,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,851,000 after buying an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,577,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); approximately seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, in which the Bank is the sole limited partner; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp.

