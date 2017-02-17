Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $263-267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.84 million.

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) opened at 26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business earned $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.76 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

