Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian REIT (REF.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Canadian REIT (TSE:REF.UN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

REF.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Canadian REIT in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian REIT from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.13.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/canaccord-genuity-boosts-canadian-reit-ref-un-price-target-to-c51-00.html.

About Canadian REIT

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company’s objective is to accumulate and manage a portfolio of real estate assets and to offer the benefits of real estate ownership to its unitholders. It operates through three segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.