Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup Company and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 62.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Campbell Soup Company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup Company news, insider Carlos Barroso sold 9,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $556,199.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 86.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 1,708.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup Company during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

