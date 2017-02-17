California Resources Corporation (CRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.15. The firm earned $452 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.41 million. California Resources Corporation’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) opened at 17.64 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $727.07 million. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Airain ltd bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the third quarter worth $167,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Corporation during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of California Resources Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Corporation during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of California Resources Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded California Resources Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

California Resources Corporation Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produces approximately 160 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d). It has net proved reserves of over 640 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

