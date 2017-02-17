Bunge Limited (BG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 1,240,599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm earned $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. Bunge Limited had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. Bunge Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on Bunge Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 7.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Bunge Limited Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals; grain processor; seller of packaged vegetable oils across the world; producer and seller of wheat flours and bakery mixes, dry milled corn products and milled rice products, and producer of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, and global trader and merchandiser of sugar.

