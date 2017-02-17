Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, HSBC Holdings plc raised Buenaventura Mining Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buenaventura Mining Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Buenaventura Mining Company (NYSE:BVN) opened at 13.41 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $3.43 billion. Buenaventura Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

“Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/buenaventura-mining-company-inc-bvn-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining Company during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining Company by 2,398.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining Company during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buenaventura Mining Company Company Profile

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buenaventura Mining Company (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.