Buckle, Inc. (The) Same Store Sales Drop by 17.6% in January (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle, Inc. (The)’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales decreased by 17.6% in the month of January. Buckle, Inc. (The)’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) opened at 21.05 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company earned $239.20 million during the quarter. Buckle, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Buckle, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Buckle, Inc. will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Buckle, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 17.7% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 57,418 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle, Inc. (The)

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-wrapping, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a frequent shopper program.

