Brokerages Set Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) PT at $8.45

Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Clarus Securities upgraded Guyana Goldfields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guyana Goldfields to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Guyana Goldfields news, insider Paul Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$124,200.00.

Shares of Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) opened at 7.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13. Guyana Goldfields has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

