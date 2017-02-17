Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (DOX) Target Price at $63.20

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 65.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the third quarter worth about $217,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Inc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 5.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) opened at 59.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.00. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $955 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Amdocs Limited’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

