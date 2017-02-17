Brokerages Expect Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $44.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Encore Wire Corporation an industry rank of 58 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 57,118.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after buying an additional 1,062,968 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 57.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,036,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after buying an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) opened at 43.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $906.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.04. Encore Wire Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

About Encore Wire Corporation

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The Company operates in the manufacture of electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings segment.

