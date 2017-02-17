Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Instinet increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming Corporation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) opened at 20.26 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm earned $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.55 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/boyd-gaming-corporation-byd-now-covered-by-telsey-advisory-group.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 58,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. TCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $3,691,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company is an owner and operator of approximately 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; Midwest and South, and Peninsula.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.