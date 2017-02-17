Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming Corporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Instinet raised Boyd Gaming Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) opened at 20.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company earned $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital One National Association raised its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company is an owner and operator of approximately 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; Midwest and South, and Peninsula.

