Boeing Company (The) (BA) Cut to Underperform at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research cut shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday. Buckingham Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Standpoint Research cut shares of Boeing Company (The) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale set a $148.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) from $143.31 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.29.

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) opened at 170.81 on Monday. Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $112.51 and a 52-week high of $170.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The firm earned $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Boeing Company (The) (BA) Cut to Underperform at Buckingham Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/boeing-company-the-ba-cut-to-underperform-at-buckingham-research.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Boeing Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.93, for a total value of $163,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Raymond L. Conner sold 96,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.72, for a total transaction of $15,745,607.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,692,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,129,000 after buying an additional 960,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.