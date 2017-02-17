Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NDAQ:BPMC) opened at 36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $983.91 million.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/blueprint-medicines-corp-bpmc-now-covered-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Blueprint Medicines Corp Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The Company focuses on crafting drug candidates with therapeutic windows that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options.

