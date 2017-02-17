Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Blucora had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Blucora updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-0.98 EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) opened at 15.30 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $638.30 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Blucora has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Blucora in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Blucora by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Blucora by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Blucora by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Blucora by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through two segments: the Wealth Management, which consists of the HD Vest, Inc (HD Vest) business, and the Tax Preparation, which consists of the TaxAct, Inc (TaxAct) business.

