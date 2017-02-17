Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) Trading Down 9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) fell 9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 5,034,140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business earned $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAWK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackhawk Network Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 46.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company offers a range of prepaid gift, telecom and debit cards, in physical and electronic forms, as well as related prepaid products and payment services. The Company’s segments are US Retail, International Retail and Incentives & Rewards.

