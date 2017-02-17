Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Biglari Holdings to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.92 and its 200 day moving average is $448.76. The stock’s market cap is $909.02 million. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.12 and a 12-month high of $491.74.

Separately, CL King lowered Biglari Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/biglari-holdings-inc-bh-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

Biglari Holdings Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

