BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their sell rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) opened at 18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 535,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 45,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 98,948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Frances SA (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina.

