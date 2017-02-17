Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Receives €88.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.09 ($93.71).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($108.51) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($88.30) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) opened at 85.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.50. The company has a market cap of €56.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52 week low of €63.42 and a 52 week high of €91.67.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

