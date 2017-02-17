Bayer AG (BAYN) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Group LLC

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) received a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €129.00 ($137.23) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($119.15) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.39 ($117.44).

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 105.94 on Wednesday. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of €83.87 and a 1-year high of €112.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of €87.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

