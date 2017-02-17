Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr cut Barrick Gold Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Barrick Gold Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) opened at 20.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm’s market cap is $23.89 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Barrick Gold Corporation’s payout ratio is -3.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 34.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,197,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,011,000 after buying an additional 2,088,846 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 165.3% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,811,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,581,000 after buying an additional 6,736,764 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,498,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 523,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

