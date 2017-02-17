Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Barrick is exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment. Moreover, the company continues to see pressure on its top line. Lower expected gold production (on a year over year basis) could weigh on its sales in 2016. The company's falling gold reserve base is another concern. Barrick is also facing headwinds due to a sluggish recovery in Europe. However, Barrick has outperformed the Zacks categorized Mining-Gold industry over a year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.65 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) opened at 20.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.89 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Barrick Gold Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 43.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation by 3,974.0% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

