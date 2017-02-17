TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEMKT:BRN) opened at 2.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s market cap is $19.70 million.

“Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/barnwell-industries-inc-brn-upgraded-to-c-by-thestreet.html.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc is engaged in various lines of business, such as acquiring, developing, producing and selling oil and natural gas in Canada; investing in land interests in Hawaii; drilling wells, and installing and repairing water pumping systems in Hawaii, and developing homes for sale in Hawaii.

