Barclays PLC Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$43.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $39.41.

In related news, insider Darren Gee bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00. Also, Director Don Gray bought 47,415 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,197.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

