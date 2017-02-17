Bank of America Corporation Downgrades Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) to Hold

Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.11.

BPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 70.64 on Monday. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Buckeye Partners L.P. had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm earned $924.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners L.P. will post $4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Buckeye Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 120.99%.

In other news, Director Martin A. White bought 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,094.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,787.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 30.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage and marketing of liquid petroleum products. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

