B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for V.F. Corporation (VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for V.F. Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the firm will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for V.F. Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of V.F. Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price target on V.F. Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut V.F. Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. cut V.F. Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of V.F. Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) opened at 50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. V.F. Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

In related news, Director Bedout Juan Ernesto De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J/Ny Hurst sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,298,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in V.F. Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in V.F. Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in V.F. Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

About V.F. Corporation

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, Sportswear, Contemporary Brands and Other. The Company owns a portfolio of brands in the outerwear, footwear, denim, backpack, luggage, accessory, sportswear, occupational and performance apparel categories.

