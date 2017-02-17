Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Down 18.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)’s share price was down 18.6% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 34,737,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. RBC Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Avon Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

In related news, insider Fernando Acosta sold 85,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $431,101.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose Armario acquired 18,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $100,182.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avon Products during the third quarter valued at $30,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avon Products by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,879,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after buying an additional 5,397,542 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avon Products by 969.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,198,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 4,712,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avon Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,766,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,905,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avon Products by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,582,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,442,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.09 billion.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

