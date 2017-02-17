Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Issues Earnings Results

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) opened at 4.77 on Friday. Avon Products has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company’s market cap is $2.09 billion.

In related news, insider Fernando Acosta sold 85,198 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $431,101.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose Armario acquired 18,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,182.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter worth about $2,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,879,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after buying an additional 5,397,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 88.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 386,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 58.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 23,303,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,898,000 after buying an additional 1,343,531 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a report on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Avon Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 target price on Avon Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.54.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

