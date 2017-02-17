Avista Corporation (AVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3575 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) opened at 39.52 on Friday. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.37.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Avista Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avista Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Avista Corporation

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility with certain other business ventures. The Company operates through two business segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity, and distributes natural gas serving electric and natural gas customers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho and natural gas customers in parts of Oregon.

