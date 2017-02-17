J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a hold rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nomura lowered AU Optronics Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AU Optronics Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) opened at 3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.62. AU Optronics Corp has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

“AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/au-optronics-corp-auo-rating-lowered-to-underweight-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Corp Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

